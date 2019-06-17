1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Jungkook Dishes out his Favorite Korean Dish

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @jungkookbts

Photo from Instagram @jungkookbts

On June 16th, Jungkook from BTS suddenly went on a full rant about his favorite Korean food.
Can you guess what it is?
It's Korean grilled pork belly XD
He loves the food so much, it's even made him patriotic.
Let's see what he had to say about this delicious Korean dish.

It makes him proud to be Korean

Photo from Screenshot

Photo from Screenshot

"Grilled pork belly,
I think it is the most delicious food in the world.
I can eat it all day and all week.
Ok, one time I actually did.
These days delivery service and restaurants developed a lot, and just with a simple call, not even a call, if you just click-click-click with your smartphone, you can have grilled pork belly right in front of your eyes. Like a spell, like magic, like a miracle...
So I ate it everyday. Really, I ate it once a day.
And you know what? look! You have lettuce with grilled pork belly.
You can eat vegetables with it.
Protein, a little bit of fat, and vegetables, and carbs!
You fulfill everything with this beautiful pork belly delivery service.
How beautiful is that really. This deserves a praise really.
Who in the world would grill pork belly and send it on a delivery
Where else could you find such perfect system and service?
Which country is the best at this? It's our country. South Korea.
No.1 at delivery.
It's 24 hours and everything is possible. Nothing's impossible.
Perfect Korea.
Oh, and I'm really proud and honored to be born in Korea. ha..."

Check out the clip down below!

Korean barbecue is taking the world trend by the storm and now even Jungkook is recommending it to no end. Jungkook loves it so much it's even making him patriotic. If you haven't tried this delicious dish, you definitely should! Visit your nearest Korean barbecue place ASAP!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Articles:
Watch this Cute Video of JENNIE and JISOO Singing Along SOMI's "Birthday"!

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT