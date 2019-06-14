Watch this Cute Video of JENNIE and JISOO Singing Along SOMI's "Birthday"!

Last night JENNIE posted 2 Instagram posts of her and JISOO singing and dancing along SOMI's debut song Birthday.

AWW it's so sweet how they're supporting Somi

Yesterday SOMI debuted as solo from her agency The Black Label, which is a label founded by YG producer Teddy, thus the support of JENNIE and JISOO.

JENNIE and JISOO in comfy outfits tried to lip sync to the lyrics but failed miserably but in a cute way and the glittery filter makes it all the more cuter!

SOMI saw the Instagram post and commented "awwww Thank you soooo much for ur support aghh!!! love you" and "Sooooooo cute".

Who wants to see more of their cute friendship? I know I do!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

