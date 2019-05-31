1 읽는 중

5 Craziest Moments During The Welcoming Of BTS In Brazil

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

1. BTS greeted with a presidential parade

The love of Brazilian Armys are OUT of this world!!

Anyone who sees this long parade of people lining up to get a glimpse of the celebrity and the limousines strictly guarded by security might think that it’s the president or anyone of political significance who visited Sao Paulo of Brazil. You might be surprised to find out it’s not any of the above. It’s the sensational boy group from far far away: BTS!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

2. ARMYs camping outside the concert hall since February

People of Sao Paulo greeted BTS with outstanding passion. Some even camped outside of the concert site since February. Please note that the concert is held on May 25th and 26th. But hey, these fans aren’t playing around. Anything to get a spot closer to BTS, right? And look at how much fun they are having! Surely, this would become an unforgettable experience for them.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

3. ARMYs dressing their best for the concert

Look at how fans dressed up for the occasion too! They are dressing up as TATA, the BT21 character of V created by the company Line. Their humorous personality just pops out through their costume.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

And look at these men wearing custom BTS T-shirts! A for effort! What I love about these men especially is that, they’re not afraid to express their love for BTS despite their age and gender. A lot of the prejudice that goes alongside K-pop and boy groups is that it’s often undermined as a genre only for teenage girls. It’s even considered emasculating at times. But it’s not. The positive message BTS is trying to spread about loving yourself is for everybody. So major kudos to these men for recognizing that and overstepping prejudices and barriers to express their love for BTS. And let's not forget this vendor guy selling meat on a stick at the BTS concert has a V mask on.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

4. Witty signs for BTS

There were also a lot of fun signs for BTS. Like this bearded version of BTS! Or this V’s dog Yeontan and J-hope on the national flag of Brazil! And even here, there are people advocating RM as an unofficial presidential candidate.  On the flag gifted to RM by fans, it says, Namjoon for President Vote. You do know that Namjoon is Korean right?

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

5. Parents crying out of happiness

In front of the concert hall, there were crying parents who were overflowing with exaltation that they were able to get BTS tickets for their children. Like this one parent who told the press that she stayed up for two nights in a row to get BTS tickets for her daughter’s birthday. Now that she has the best gift ever, she'll be able to sleep. And this father who said he said so happy that he got the tickets because it's her daughter's birthday on the 18th and he can be the one who made her daughter's dream to go to a BTS concert come ture. The BTS hall is just full of love, don't you think? Not only the love for BTS from fans but also parental love.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS’ popularity and recognition in Brazil is unprecedented. One school in Brazil even taught the lyrics of the BTS song, Magic shop, during a lecture of depression and anxiety. From this singular event alone, you can see that BTS holds a special place in the hearts of people of Brazil. Well, thank you Brazil for giving such a warm welcome to BTS.

Watch the Youtube video about this here!
Don't forget to turn on subtitles!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

