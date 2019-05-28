How Much is Each BTS Member's Net Worth?



Seventeen Magazine reported on the net worth of 4 BTS members(V, JUNGKOOK, RM, and JIMIN) quoting from Celebrity Net Worth and the numbers are insane!

Spoiler alert: The member with the highest net worth is $12 million!



1. V

Ever since V auditioned to become an idol and entered BigHit Entertainment, his life changed completely. He debuted as BTS and within 5 years he became a worldwide superstar with multiple albums, TV appearances, concerts and so on. V is not only a singer of BTS, but he also participated in writing lyrics for songs such as 95 Graduation and Hold Me Tight. He also has a career as an actor from the Korean TV drama Hwarang and as a host from reality show Celebrity Bromance. All this hard work helped him and his team extremely valuable as his own net worth is estimated to be $8 million.

2. JUNGKOOK

JUNGKOOK, also known as the Golden Maknae, is best known as main vocal, sub-rapper, and lead dancer of BTS. Before he became a trainee in BigHit Entertainment he auditioned to become a singer in a Korean TV reality show but was unfortunately not selected by the trainers. However it turned out to be a blessing in disguise as a BigHit manager noticed his potential and recruited him, making him into the superstar he is right now. JUNGKOOK's economic potential was once again noticed when he simply mentioned a brand that he uses for his laundry and the next day the company's stock rose by more than 11% and the very product was sold out almost everywhere in South Korea. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is approximately $8 million.

3. RM

Leader, and incredible rapper, and record producer, Mr. Kim Namjoon's net worth is also skyrocketing. He has written over 130 songs, not to mention those that gobbled up the charts including the U.S. Billboard. He also worked on many solo mixtapes such as Do You and forever rain. He appeared in variety TV show Problematic Men, showing off his brainiac side by solving Mensa level puzzles. RM's net worth is about $8 million.



4. JIMIN

JIMIN also lived a busy life. Before he made his debut, he dreamed of becoming a professional dancer and majored in contemporary dancing in high school. Now as a lead singer and dancer of BTS, he is making hefty checks by selling millions of albums and recording solo tracks. He also appeared on several TV shows such as Hello Counselor, Please Take My Refrigerator, and even served as special host in M Countdown. JIMIN is continuing to swoon ARMYs' hearts as one of the bias-wrecker of the group, and his net worth is evaluated as $8 million.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth estimated the rest of the members' net worth to be around $8 million to $12 million. JIN, SUGA were both about $8 million worth and J-Hope ranked no.1 among the group with $12 million. And according to Hyundai Research Institution's research last year in December, BTS will make $4 billion worth of economic effect which can even surpass Pyeongchang Winter Olympics' economic effect.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

