1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Top 5 Male Idol Fancams With the Most Views on YouTube

중앙일보

입력

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

It's natural to want to watch your bias dancing on stage in every possible angle. Thankfully there are blessed fans who capture the amazing performances with their high quality cameras more often known as 'daepo' (which actually means canon because of the appearance of the huge lenses). Here are 5 fancams that has the highest views on YouTube. Can you already guess who's in the top 5?

Can you guess which idol is in No.1?

1. JIMIN - Perfect Man

No.1 goes to our very own JIMIN from BTS! BTS performed SHINHWA's Perfect Man on the last day of 2015 during MBC Music Festival, and this legendary fancam of JIMIN has over 6,670,000 views. Many commented on how this 2 and a half minute long video changed their life forever and that they come to watch this video on a daily basis. No wonder he got the nickname 'the orange haired guy' after the performance!

2. JIMIN - Boy With Luv

It's JIMIN once again with their latest title song Boy With Luv with Halsey in the BBMAs. What's especially impressive about this video is that it's only been just under a month since it was uploaded and it already has over 6 million views. Bright pink hair with his personal styling with the pink sunglasses is more than enough to seize everyone's attention.

3. JUNGKOOK - Sorry Sorry

This video of JUNGKOOK's dry rehearsal for SUPER JUNIOR's Sorry Sorry currently has over 5 million and 700 thousand views on YouTube. See how effortlessly yet flawlessly he does the choreography?

4. JB - Who's Your Mama? 

JB from GOT7 ranked fourth place with his performance of JYP's Who's Your Mama where he danced a cute couple dance with YOOJOO from GFRIEND. Notice how careful JB acts around his dance partner but at the same time making many different facial expressions. A true idol indeed!

5. JIMIN - No More Dream

Jimin makes his third appearance on the top 5 list with his performance of their debut song No More Dream in their Nanjing concert back in 2016. Just watching the whole performance makes you out of breath. His stamina is truly amazing!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
QUIZ: Do You Know The Maknaes of these K-pop Girl Groups?

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT