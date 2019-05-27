TWICE Showing Off A Whole New Side During TWICELIGHTS

May 26th was the opening day of TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019 TWICELIGHTS, and the 9 members of the sensational K-pop girl group stood in front of over 10 thousand fans to perform. Fans were excited to see the girl group their favorite songs live, but the night gave much more than that.

In just 2 days, more than 30 Thousand people came to see TWICE!!

The fans who came to see TWICE’s performance live were able to witness completely different side of TWICE. TWICE diverted away from their usual cute and bubbly girl-next-door-like image and divided into units to unveil a completely different version of themselves as performers. TWICE was divided into 3 units with Sana, Dahyun, and Tzuyu, as one unit; Momo and Jhyo as another; and Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Mina, and Chaeyeoung as the last. Each performance stood out from one another with completely different stage concepts and performances.

Sana, Dahyun, and Tzuyu performed a song of Tzuyu’s choosing: Dance for you by Beyonce. Later in an interview, Tzuyu said that she wanted to show a different side of herself and the members to the fans TWICE, also known as ONCE. Her choice of music and choreography was a wise one, since she successfully strayed away from her usual innocent cute girl vibe and accentuated her sexy and powerful charm. Momo and Jihyo sang Taemin’s goodbye that entailed a modern dance and a gripping story-teliing feature. Nayeon, Jeongyeon, mina chaeyoung unit did a cover of Lady Gaga’s Born this way.

TWICE later told the press that they were prudent in choosing the stages and performances for each unit and that they practiced diligently hoping that ONCE would be pleased with their performance. Well, their hard work in preparing these multifaceted performance really paid off! In just two days, the concert garnered around 30 thousand audiences. Kicking off with this grand success in Seoul, they are now scheduled to perform in 9 different cities around the world, including 4 North American cities.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

