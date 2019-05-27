K BEAUTY + K POP = COLORGRAMTOK

The Korean Drugs Store Olive Young just launched something special for all of you cosmetics lovers and K-pop lovers out there, so get excited! They launched a new cosmetics line called the ColorgramTOK, and this particular set of makeup products is unique in that combines K-beauty and K-pop. Sales started this May. So now, you can not only listen to the K-pop songs you love, but also wear it on your face to show your support for your beloved idol group.

ColorgramTOK, the new make up line, inspired by K-pop and IZ:ONE!

How did Olive Young combine K-pop and beauty, you may ask? Well, their first inspired Beauty Icon is IZ:ONE. Olive Young created the entire original color scheme and design of the makeup line, after being inspired by IZ:ONE’s second mini album HEART*IZ. The ColorgramTOK line consists of lip tints, blushers, liquid glitter, and eye shadow palettes that all conforms to the scintillating, holographic and color-popping image of the album. You will have plenty to choose from the 25 completely original products!

ColorgramTok’s products will be sold in Olive Young stores in Korea, certain drugstores in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, Amazon Japan and at celebshop. So if you're interested, you know where to get them!

Check out this Makeup tutorial with Jang Won-Young, the youngest member of IZ:ONE, using ColorgramTOK's products!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

