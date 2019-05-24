1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

V of BTS Encouraged PARK BO-GUM's Musical Career!!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BOGUMMY

Photo from Twitter @BOGUMMY

Park Bo-gum, a renowned Korean actor who’s popularly known for his appearance Moonlight Drawn by clouds, has also been building a musical career in Japan since this May. As if his surreal good looks weren’t enough, he’s also equipped with blessed vocals. His album bloomin received positive reviews left and right and even ranked 3rd in the Japanese weekly Oricon singles charts.

V and Park Bo-gum!! I stan this friendship

Apparently there was someone behind the scenes who encouraged Park Bo-gum’s musical career, and it’s no other than V from BTS! The two celebrities have flaunted their friendship openly through social media. So it's not a big surprise that V was there to support Park Bo-gum's leap as a singer.

On the 21st, during the fan meeting in Japan Park Bo-gum mentioned ‘TaeTae’ as his cute friend, and said that V was the one who listened to his songs and told him that they were good. Park Bo-gum even mentioned that his family, fans, and V are the only ones that he’s released an album. Well, thank you V for that accurate assessment of Park Bo-Gum's music!

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Who wouldn't love a Park B-gum and V combo? Not me. I stan this friendship!!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Articles:
SNSD YOONAH Coming Back With a Special Album on May 30th 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT