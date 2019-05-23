SNSD YOONAH Coming Back With a Special Album on May 30th

YOONAH is releasing an album on her birthday next week on May 30th.

Who's excited to hear more music from Yoonah?!

The title of her special album 'A Walk to Remember' contains 2 meanings, one being the journey of all her memories, and also to walk down memory lane. The album will be delicately organized with tracks that gives you the feelings of 4 different seasons and her previous solo tracks will also be included in the new album.

YOONAH is still gaining global attention as member of SNSD-Oh!GG as well as continuing her career as actor in films and dramas. She recently acted as 'Eui-joo' in soon-to-be released film EXIT with actor Jo Jung-suk and Go Du-shim.

