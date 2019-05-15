How To Dress Like BLACKPINK For The Summer When You're Under The Budget

1 읽는 중

Photo from Instagram @roses_are_rosie (left) and hypnotic (right)

The members of Blackpink are currently standing as the most notable front runners of fashion. Their scope of influence reaches beyond national boundaries. Their fashion-forward choice of outfit garners worldwide attention. Fans all over the world try to recreate their most iconic looks but fail to because of the exorbitant price tag that usually comes along with looking like Blackpink. But their wardrobe isn't always Gucci and Versace. Some are easily affordable to the rest of us who can't afford to fill our closet with high-end pieces and couture.

Don't Worry! Looking like BLACKPINK won't break your bank!

Here's some of their most affordable looks that you can easily recreate this summer!

1. Rosé's Coachella Look

Photo from Instagram @roses_are_rosie

Korea is finally catching up to the hot Californian weather! Which is a good thing because we can now finally replicate Coachella looks and not get weird looks about it. This tie-dye dress is from the Korean brand Hypnotic and even though it looks like a million bucks on Rosé, it only costs \44,000 ($36.97)!

Photo from Hypnotic

Photo from Hypnotic

2. Lisa's Coachella Look

Photo from Instagram @lalalalisa_m

Yes, Girl! Show some skin this summer! One thing I've noticed in Korea is that people are quite hesitant to wear a revealing outfit even during the most sweltering summer days. Perhaps the conservative atmosphere and the prevalent body insecurities have something to do with it. Well throw that all out to the window this summer, and wear what you want! Because I know you're going to look great in this bralette Lisa wore for Coachella no matter what you look like and no matter what others say. It's from Forever 21 and only costs $13.99! The bralette in the wine color is the exact same one Lisa wore but right now, unfortunately, black ones are all sold out. But don't you worry! Layered Lace bralettes are easy to come by! Like this one below. This one only costs \17,000 ($14.28)!

Photo from Forever 21

3. Lisa's cute floral print dress

Photo from Instagram @lalalalisa_m

What I love about this dress is that you can wear it any wear! You can wear it on a outdoor picnic, on a night out with your friends, or even a formal setting where you're meeting your significant other's parents. Ok, I got carried away. This dress is called the Corin dress and is from the brand UNIF. It is priced at ₩109,080. Pair it with a cute pearl heart hairpin and you get the full look! The hairpin is by Floralby and you can get in on Amazon at $3.90!

Photo from UNIF

Photo from amazon

4. Lisa's wild animal print see-through top

photo from pinterest

Anyone want to unleash their wild side this summer? Then this animal print see-through top is perfect for you! It's from Why Not Us and is priced at \39,000 ($32.46). Lisa wore this to the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, so if it's good enough for Lisa, it's good enough for me.

Photo from Why Not Us

5. Rosé's Tweed Dress

Photo from Instagram @roses_are_rosie

Photo from Seoullife

This dress is totally giving me 'my daddy won't buy me a new pony' vibes. It will give you a well-trimmed posh look even under a budget, but will still keep you looking like the sweet, lovely being that you are. This is from Flower Season and is priced at $ 89.87.

6. Rosé's basic T-shirt

Photo from Instagram @roses_are_rosie

photo from Topshop

If you want to rock normcore this season, that's completely fine too. There's nothing wrong with wearing an easy, breezy, comfortable T-shirt all summer long. We all know that you're always going to look great whatever you wear, so why not do so while seeking comfort? Wear this oversized simple T-shirt from Topshop! This is the Vertical Love Heart T-Shirt and is priced at £14.00 which is around \ 21,500 or $18.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

