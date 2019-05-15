BLACKPINK JENNIE's SOLO MV Hits 300 Million Views!!!

BLACKPINK JENNIE set a new record as a solo female artist by hitting 300 million views on her MV for SOLO.

This is a new record for a female solo artist!

The MV which was released in November last year reached 100 million views in 23 days, and 200 million views in 90 months. In less than 6 months it reached 300 million views and the numbers are still soaring.

BLACKPINK official Instagram a posted a poster of celebrating JENNIE's new record, and JENNIE herself also posted several photos from the behind scenes of her MV.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK as a group also had something worth celebrating. 4 days ago on May 11th, the MV for DDU-DU DDU-DU hit 800 million views which is a new record in K-pop history.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

