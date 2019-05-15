1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK JENNIE's SOLO MV Hits 300 Million Views!!!

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

BLACKPINK JENNIE set a new record as a solo female artist by hitting 300 million views on her MV for SOLO.

This is a new record for a female solo artist!

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

The MV which was released in November last year reached 100 million views in 23 days, and 200 million views in 90 months. In less than 6 months it reached 300 million views and the numbers are still soaring.

BLACKPINK official Instagram a posted a poster of celebrating JENNIE's new record, and JENNIE herself also posted several photos from the behind scenes of her MV.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK as a group also had something worth celebrating. 4 days ago on May 11th, the MV for DDU-DU DDU-DU hit 800 million views which is a new record in K-pop history.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
How IKON Handled Mishaps During a University Festival

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT