1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How RM Reacted to The Freezing Cold Weather During The Chicago Concert

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

The talk of Bangtan Magic went around ever since BTS started their stadium tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself this May. As it is an all-stadium tour, the weather conditions are vital to the concert's success. With a stroke of luck, every single BTS concert was performed in auspicious weather. Even if the day was a little rainy and cloudy, the weather soon cleared up just in time for the BTS concert and fans started calling this Bangtan Magic, as if BTS was the primary reason for this weather change. Until the Chicago concert, that is.

RM definitely knows how to make the best out of the worst

The Chicago concert was performed under very harsh weather conditions. Rain poured that day but thankfully did cease an hour and a half before the concert. As soon as the Armies once again thanked the Bangtan magic for making this happen, the bitter Chicago came visited the site.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You can just feel the cold breath coming out of BTS's lips while they're performing.
Anybody could've been disheartened by this unusually cold weather in May.
But not RM, though.

Here's how he reacted and made Armies fall in love once again.

"Guys, welcome to the first BTS winter concert
You might catch a cold, it’s freezing, but whatever, it’s special right? It’s fresh!
Hey Chicago! What’s the problem? Is the weather a serious problem for us? NO!
So right before I get on to the stage like during the soundcheck and while we come on to this stage, it’s raining a lot. and friends and every staff were really worried and I told them, you know it was all recording with the cameras, I told them, don’t worry Chicago Armys are going to stop the rain. You guys did it! Seriously you guys gave us a miracle. I love this special weather in Chicago. I love it. Whenever a strong wind comes in Korea, I’ll definitely think of Chicago tonight. I’ll never forget all of your stories Armies. "

See the clip here!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
Which BTS Member Did Photographer MUGUNG Pick as the Most Handsome Idol? 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT