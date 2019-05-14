Which BTS Member Did Photographer MUGUNG Pick as the Most Handsome Idol?

Photographer MUGUNG shared her experiences in working with many K-pop artists in MBC Idol Radio. MUGUNG is a Korean photographer who specializes in film cameras and is best known for her work with many idols including BTS JIMIN and JUNGKOOK, GOT7, GAIN, SHINHWA, and many more.

She explained that her pen name derives from the flower Mu-gung-hwa(Rose of Sharon) because she wanted to create aesthetic images like the color of the flower. She started uploading her projects on her social media which brought the attention of entertainment agencies which helped her start working with K-pop idols. She said, "I try to stay in line with each idol's concept and image as much as I can."

MUGUNG worked with BTS for the photo teaser poster of their album Love Yourself photo and she reminisced over JIMIN's sweet gesture. She recalled the time they were on the set saying, "It was raining and very humid. I still remember when JIMIN held the umbrella for me". She also picked JIMIN as the most handsome model she has ever worked with.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

