IS PSY Stealing HYUNA's Boyfriend?!

People can't seem to leave Hyuna and E'dawn couple alone! Not even PSY!

Maybe you can sit on PSY's lap someday too!

It’s no secret that Hyuna was dismissed from Cube Entertainment, her former management company, after openly admitting to a romantic relationship with her fellow singer, E’dawn. The whole incident was a nationwide scandal and just a plain mess. The public sympathized with Hyuna was quick to turn to her side. Fans berated Cube Entertainment for its sexist and heartless decision to let go of a loyal and talented star just because she was romantically involved with someone. But after the whole upsetting turn of events subsided, Hyuna seemed to be fairly well. She signed a contract with P nation, a record label founded by Psy who is popularly known as the singer of the worldwide hit song, Gangnam Style. Many fans supported her new affiliation with Psy and hoped for the best for her future endeavors.

But Hyuna isn’t safe under Psy’s roof either! Because Psy is about to steal your man!

Jessi posted behind the scenes from a photoshoot with P'nation's stars, and it seems like Psy took E'dawn for himself and sat him on his lap. His playful gesture incited laughter from many. Fans were relieved to see Hyuna and E'dawn doing so well in a family-like atmosphere.

But now, you too have a chance to join the P Nation family. P Nation is hosting a nationwide open audtions! They are touring over 30 different cities to find talents born between 1999 and 2008. If you think this is you, stay tuned! Maybe you'll be the one to sit on Psy's lap someday.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

