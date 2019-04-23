Is TAEYEON Starting a New PUBG Dance Challenge?

TAEYEON has a new obsession and it’s about PUBG.

Bring it on!

TAEYEON: I just want to play PUBG all day lying in my bed.

Yes, the PC and mobile shooting game, but not just about playing the game. One particular dance move is stuck on TAEYEON's brain these days.

She imitates the movement of characters from the game,

hides behind a bench,

and even pretends as if she is drinking an energy drink and taking painkillers.

What she is totally obsessed with is none other than the dance move of her own character from the game.

Seems like her dance skills as a GIRLS GENERATION member hasn't gone rusty at all!

She even dances in front of bypassing strangers who give her a weird look, but TAEYEON does not care at all. In fact, she dances for 2 whole minutes in the middle of the street! She also danced during her concert in Japan!

The official Battleground account actually left a heart emoji in the comment section of her YouTube video, and TAEYEON returned a heart as well.

Would you be able to dance like TAEYEON did in public? Do you think this may be some kind of challenge like the Fortnite dance challenge? Leave a comment down below and click down below to read more of our related articles!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

