Why This Celeb's Innocent Gift to BTS Angered Many Fans

When Seo Min-jung, a South Korean actress, gave BTS a present during their radio appearance at Sirius XM on the 14th, she was met with praise and gratitude for her thoughtfulness. It was not long, however, until her public accolade turned into distaste.

Guess it wasn't so Innocent after all

BTS’s fans were quick to turn on Seo Min-jung as they found out that the gift resulted from her intentions to use BTS’s fame to advertise a product rather than to express genuine kindness. On the radio show, Seo was a translator of BTS. As the show started she whipped out a bag of gifts saying “I made for them.” The present was greeted with an openly expressed gratitude from BTS members. They were touched by her considerate effort and tried the hats on before resuming the show.

But the controversy started almost immediately after their heartwarming meeting adjourned. Supposedly, the hats, that Seo Min-jung claimed that she had made, were a product of a designer brand owned by Seo’s acquaintance. After the show, Seo and her acquaintance posted on SNS how ‘the most popular boy band in the world,’ BTS, were ‘wearing our beanies with their names on.’ The controversial posts are currently erased.

Fans were enraged about how her act of kindness was only to mask her commercial purpose. It is difficult to see her gift- giving as anything more than her exploiting BTS’s fame to advertise a product.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com