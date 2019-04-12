1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK LISA & JISOO Wear Matching Watches??

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BLINKS have recently noticed a cute act of friendship between BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jisoo.

What a cute idea, matching accessories!

The two girls have matching watches! The luxury Rolex watches that they have both been seen wearing are named the "Lady-Datejust Oyster, 28mm" watches. Lisa was pictured wearing the Everose gold color with purple detailing, while Jisoo was seen wearing the same watch in a yellow gold color. Both watches are priced at around $12,000 USD.

Photo from Rolex

Photo from Rolex

BLINKS loved seeing the two girls' matching accessories. What made them even more excited, however, was that Jisoo is wearing Lisa's favorite color yellow, and Lisa is wearing Jisoo's favorite color purple! Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet friendship watches.

BLACKPINK also recently came out with their new comeback release titled "Kill This Love." If you have not seen it yet, we recommend that you check it out!

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

