EXO SEHUN & GUGUDAN MINA Whispering to Each Other at Fashion Show??

Photo from Twitter, Online Community

Photo from Twitter, Online Community

Sehun from EXO and Mina from Gugudan were caught sitting next to each other at the 2019 F/W Seoul Fashion Week on March 24th.

I wonder what they were saying..!

Pictures have spread that show the two K-pop idols sitting next to each other, when Mina raises her hand to her mouth and slightly leans over to say something to Sehun.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The two share a few words, and both of them smile.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Then it is Sehun's turn to cover his mouth as he whispers something to Mina, and they both start laughing.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The two idols did not just start randomly talking to each other at the show, however. In the past, the two had made appearances together in the web drama “Dokgo Rewind,” based off of the same webtoon, where they were likely to have started to become friends with each other.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Many fans commented on these pictures saying things like, "They look so cute together" and "He's so handsome and she's so pretty," but there is no real evidence or reason to believe that the two have any more than a normal, friendly relationship with each other.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By MalinaFairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

