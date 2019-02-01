Top Restaurants From EXO's Food Connesiure D.O!

1 읽는 중

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Do Kyung-soo from EXO, otherwise known as D.O., has reportedly made a list of his favorite places to eat out at all around Korea.

Wow, all these places look so good! I'll have to go next!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

It was recorded in The ElyXiOn [dot] that D.O. was reportedly asked by Kai at one point how he knows so many good places to eat. To this, D.O. responded, "I check for restaurants I'm interested in from Korea's 'Blue Ribbon' and the international 'Michelin Guide,' and I go find them whenever I get the chance. You can see reviews and star ratings when you look them up on Google Maps, too. So I refer to those and went to different places one by one to see how they tasted and I ended up building my own list of tasty places. I go to good places as I go to and leave shooting sets on dramas because I want to eat something delicious for each meal. I like trying new good restaurants, you know."

On this list of favorite restaurants, D.O. included other regions and cities in Korea besides just Seoul, but we will focus on just five places that he mentioned in Korea's capital, Seoul. Many of these places even have his signature! Let's check out a few of these recommendations!

Photo from Google

Photo from Google


Dulu
Stir-fried octopus & rice balls
Address: 21-7, Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Photo from Google

Photo from Google


Sim-Yang
Lamb skewers
Address: 2 Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Photo from Google

Photo from Google


Milky Yo
Blueberry yogurt & earl grey yogurt
Address: 106-2 Palpan-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Photo from Google

Photo from Google


Wongang
Radish rice with meat and stews
Address: 122-18 Nonhyeon 1(il)-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Photo from Google

Photo from Google


Sanmaru Dolgui
Ribs and octopus stew (seafood restaurant)
Address: 29 Naruteo-ro 10-gil, Jamwon-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul

If you ever find yourself in Seoul with a hankering for some good food, be sure to check out these places! D.O. knows what he's talking about when it comes to good places to eat!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

