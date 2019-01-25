PHOTOS: Six Ways Older BTS Members Are Loved By the Younger Members

BTS members are known not only for their professionalism in music and dance, but also for the intimate relationship amongst each other. Though the BTS members always seem to be joking and making fun of each other, even in the midst of fooling around BTS members show a depth of feeling and affection for each other. Let's look at a couple of ways the maknae-line of BTS dote on their hyungs!

What other ways have you seen them dote on each other?

1. Look after the hyungs that always need a little bit more attention.



Older doesn't always mean less of a klutz, especially within the BTS group members.

Jungkook: Don't go yet! (Jungkook is reminding RM.)

The unanimously chosen clumsiest member of the group is none other than the group's leader, RM.

It is also the eldest member, Jin, who is most like the baby of the team. He seems to always need an extra hand with something.

2. Be the hyung's personal lift

Shouldn't the hyungs be the ones carrying the maknaes? Well, not in Bangtan!

3. Pro at squishing hyung's faces

Physical touch has always been an important love language for the Bangtan members...but there's just always something about the face...and the cheek...and the hair...

4. Act cute...?



"Aegyo" refers to a cute display of affection expressed through baby-like voices and expressions. Sometimes, however, aegyo can go a little out of control...but this is all because they love each other, right?

5. Stare at the hyungs with eyes dripping of honey

With BTS, sometimes, you can just tell how much they love each other merely by the way they look at each other. Their eyes seem to be saying it all.



6. Cuddle against them

Another form of physical touch, but a little bit more active and...aggressive?

Always ready to cuddle and hug without hesitation, sometimes, this expresses itself as comfort.

While other times, it is an unconditional affirmation of encouragement.

We wish these group of boys, more than friends, closer than brothers, the best of each other and happiness together!

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

