사회

PHOTOS: Six Ways Older BTS Members Are Loved By the Younger Members

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BTS members are known not only for their professionalism in music and dance, but also for the intimate relationship amongst each other. Though the BTS members always seem to be joking and making fun of each other, even in the midst of fooling around BTS members show a depth of feeling and affection for each other. Let's look at a couple of ways the maknae-line of BTS dote on their hyungs!

What other ways have you seen them dote on each other?

1. Look after the hyungs that always need a little bit more attention.

Older doesn't always mean less of a klutz, especially within the BTS group members.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jungkook: Don't go yet! (Jungkook is reminding RM.)

The unanimously chosen clumsiest member of the group is none other than the group's leader, RM.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

It is also the eldest member, Jin, who is most like the baby of the team. He seems to always need an extra hand with something.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

2. Be the hyung's personal lift

Shouldn't the hyungs be the ones carrying the maknaes? Well, not in Bangtan!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

3. Pro at squishing hyung's faces

Physical touch has always been an important love language for the Bangtan members...but there's just always something about the face...and the cheek...and the hair...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

4. Act cute...?

"Aegyo" refers to a cute display of affection expressed through baby-like voices and expressions. Sometimes, however, aegyo can go a little out of control...but this is all because they love each other, right?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

5. Stare at the hyungs with eyes dripping of honey 

With BTS, sometimes, you can just tell how much they love each other merely by the way they look at each other. Their eyes seem to be saying it all.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community


6. Cuddle against them

Another form of physical touch, but a little bit more active and...aggressive?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Always ready to cuddle and hug without hesitation, sometimes, this expresses itself as comfort.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

While other times, it is an unconditional affirmation of encouragement.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

We wish these group of boys, more than friends, closer than brothers, the best of each other and happiness together!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

