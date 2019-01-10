1 읽는 중

사회

PHOTOS: JIN: The Best Hyung BTS Members Could Ever Ask For

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jin, the eldest member of the seven boys in the Bangtan squad. Jin plays the part of "oldest child" well, always there for all of his dongsaengs. Some even refer to him using the expression "a hyung like Jin hyung."

Nobody does it quite like Jin does!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jin was born on December 4th of 1992. In contrast, the youngest, Jungkook, was born on September 1st of 1997, making it a five year gap between oldest and youngest members in the group.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jin is known for his good looks, and has been famously dubbed "Worldwide Handsome," no doubt much to his pleasure. He himself is very aware of the fact, sometimes so much so that he even embarrasses the other members by playing up his attractiveness.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But despite being the oldest, he is also full of his own "aegyo" or cuteness. He shows no shame or holding back when it comes to acting cute around the others, even if it's the youngest!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Yoongi, the second oldest and only a year younger, cool as usual, does not always give much thought to Jin's goofiness.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But Taehyung, born in 1995 and the second youngest, thoroughly enjoys the cute side of his hyung.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jin is also quite the jokester, not afraid to act silly and be himself in front of other people for the sake of a good laugh.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

And to other members, he can even act more like a "friend" rather than a "hyung," comfortably interacting with the other members despite the age difference, which can sometimes act as a sort of obstacle in younger-older relationships in Korea. No awkwardness here!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

While at the same time, he knows how to take care of all the younger members as well. Making food and even kimchi for them or sending them off on their way.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He also knows how to keep the others in line.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

And while even next to the cool, composed, and mature Yoongi, anybody can tell that Jin is the "power hyung" here, and Yoongi also has a hyung he can depend on.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

More than anything else, Jin has a real heart for not only the work he does, but his team as a whole and each individual member.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jin said, "Going to the Dome, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Charts- these are all really great dreams, but my dream is to continue to perform and do music for a long time with these great friends. We will continue to get better."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

That's the kind of hyung that a Jin-hyung is.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and MalinaFairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

