SNSD YOONAH Turns Out to be 10 Billion Dollar Owning Landlady

SNSD Yoonah turns out to own a building in Gangnam that sells at the price of 10 billion Korean won, which comes to approximately 8.9 million U.S. dollars.

We don't call these K-pop stars flashy for nothing!

According to the South Korean media, Sky Daily, Yoonah, age thirty, bought a building at Cheongdamdong of Gangnam last October for a price of 8.9 million U.S. dollars. Known as one of the most expensive and highly-coveted lands in Seoul, the name Cheongdam is still very closely related to the Korean wealthy.

According to the real estate agent, Yoonah was the first in line buyer for whenever any land in that area was up for sale. The building in question was built in 2014 is four-storied building with basement floors up the second level.

K-pop stars have it all, they say, with all the fame and glory, especially in this time when the Hanryu wave only continues to rise. However, more and more people are taking this saying literally as unlimited wealth is another factor added to the many pros of being a K-pop star.

Our semi-millionaire K-pop star continues her path of stardom as she prepares for the upcoming movie Exit, with co-star Jo Jungsuk, scheduled to appear in theaters this summer. Originally college friends, Yoonah and Jo Jungsuk meet after man years at Jo's mother's seventieth birthday party when suddenly they find themselves escaping together from a poisonous gas that has started to flood the whole city. Packed with action and suspense, fans are more than welcome to wait with high expectations.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

