JUNGKOOK's Shirt Rises as He Bows to Crowd, Hyungs Come to Rescue

Jungkook gave a deep bow to all his fans at the 33rd Golden Disc Awards yesterday on January 6th.

BTS Hyeongs Always Have Their Maknae's Back!!

Going all the way with his forehead to the floor, his suit did not prove to be long enough to cover all of his backside, and a bit of skin was showing as he maintained his bowing position.

Seeing their fellow teammate, J-Hope and V came to his rescue, getting him up and putting his shirt back down.

Regardless of the slight wardrobe malfunction, fans were struck by his respectfulness and polite manners shown by his full bow to the audience and his fans.

Netizens left comments saying things like, "My humble baby bunny," "Our golden Jungkook such a golden heart," and "I want to bow back to him."

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com