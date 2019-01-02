1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS JIN and JUNGKOOK Chemistry Explodes In the Form of...Boxing? Hyperactive BTS Pair Attempts Pasta

중앙일보

입력

Photos from V-Live Screenshot

Photos from V-Live Screenshot

In the very first episode of Run BTS Season 3, a BTS V-Live Show, Jin and Jungkook show unique and hilarious chemistry.

Is this cooking or...boxing? Check out these hilarious kitchen moments.

It's 2019 and BTS openㄴ the year with a cooking challenge. The menu is pasta, at the request of V himself. The members are divided into teams and from the beginning, the eldest-youngest pair show signs of upcoming laughter.

Photo from V-Live

Photo from V-Live

Already excited to be in the same group as Jin-hyung,who is well-known for his cooking skills, Jungkook seems unable to contain his excitement.

Photo from V-Live

Photo from V-Live

However, Jin is also quite excited as well. "Aha! It's been so long since I've been in such a good team."

At Jungkook's request, each team decides a team name. What name do Jin and Jungkook decide on?

Photo from V-Live

Photo from V-Live

"Since our maknae recently started learning boxing, our team name is boxing!" And they are on at it, furiously throwing punches in the air (while anyone mind reminding them that today's topic is cooking?).

Photo from V-Live

Photo from V-Live

Caption: Extremely distracting...

Photo from V-Live

Photo from V-Live

Photo from V-Live

Photo from V-Live

Caption: The chaotic Boxing Team really throwing off the focus in the midst of the two other calm teams.

With Jin and Jungkook's excitement at its peak, the restaurant quickly comes to look like a boxing gym. Each team begins the race for making the best meringue, and while we are sure they are using kitchen utensils the atmosphere on one side of the room becomes quite intense.

Photo from V-Live

Photo from V-Live

Caption: The eldest cheering the maknae on.

Photo from V-Live

Photo from V-Live

Caption: When viewed as a full shot...the commotion is quite intense.

Photo from V-Live

Photo from V-Live

Way to go Jin...but maybe you should learn boxing fans think as they watch this hilarious scene of the Jin-Kook pair's extraordinary teamwork. What better way to give moral support?

Photo from V-Live

Photo from V-Live

Need a little salt? Here's how the Jin-Kook couple add just a tad bit of salt into their pasta.

"The team who has fun while doing it is the winner." Jungkook tells Jimin, who begins to lose confidence in the middle of the event. Yet, it seems as if it is this Jin-Kook couple who are having the most fun.

Photo from V-Live

Photo from V-Live

What will their final creation be? What kind of pasta will come out of such chemistry? The show will be continued in the next episode where fans will not only be able to see the kind of pasta born from their chemistry, but will also witness what happens when the youngest and the eldest BTS member are not on the same side.

Photo from V-Live

Photo from V-Live

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT