BLACKPINK ROSÉ Battles Through Wardrobe Malfunction At 2018 Melon Music Awards

On the 1st of December, 2018 Melon Music Awards took place in Seoul. Many popular idols showed up at the event and put on performances.

It was so close!

Among all, BLACKPINK gave a stunningly fabulous performance of DDU-DU DDU-DU with each member in flashy outfits.

During the show, however, Rosé's top caught people's eyes. It was because each side of it was joined by a single strap and it started to get loosened.

Since the song DDU-DU DDU-DU involves intense dance moves, the strap had gotten to a point where it was about to be unfastened as the end of the song approached.

And eventually, at the very end of the performance where Rosé stands still with her back facing the front, it was shown that the strap, as people concerned, was loosened, showing the undergarment.

Fans who saw this commented, "I was so concerned while watching it", "I hope YG tries more to prevent this kind of accident from happening", "Her outfit looks so good btw" and more.

Though nothing big or embarrassing happened, it still concerns that if any member wears anything like what Rosé wore, and a performance lasts longer, it is highly likely for the clothes to come off.

Just like what one of the fans commented, it seems like a preventive measure should be taken right off the bat for the members to be more comfortable on stage.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

