1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK ROSÉ Battles Through Wardrobe Malfunction At 2018 Melon Music Awards

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On the 1st of December, 2018 Melon Music Awards took place in Seoul. Many popular idols showed up at the event and put on performances.

It was so close!

Among all, BLACKPINK gave a stunningly fabulous performance of DDU-DU DDU-DU with each member in flashy outfits.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

During the show, however, Rosé's top caught people's eyes. It was because each side of it was joined by a single strap and it started to get loosened.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Since the song DDU-DU DDU-DU involves intense dance moves, the strap had gotten to a point where it was about to be unfastened as the end of the song approached.

And eventually, at the very end of the performance where Rosé stands still with her back facing the front, it was shown that the strap, as people concerned, was loosened, showing the undergarment.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Fans who saw this commented, "I was so concerned while watching it", "I hope YG tries more to prevent this kind of accident from happening", "Her outfit looks so good btw" and more.

Though nothing big or embarrassing happened, it still concerns that if any member wears anything like what Rosé wore, and a performance lasts longer, it is highly likely for the clothes to come off.

Just like what one of the fans commented, it seems like a preventive measure should be taken right off the bat for the members to be more comfortable on stage.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT