1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK JENNIE Makes Her Mark As A Solo Artist By Winning First Place

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SBS

Photo from SBS

BLACKPINK's Jennie, who made her successful debut as a solo artist with the song SOLO, has won first place on a national music show.

She attained the top spot on a national music show

To commemorate the monumental moment of her career and to show gratitude to people who have supported her, she posted several pictures on her Instagram with some words to share.

"Thank you soooooooo much. I appreciate the 1st place. I'm so grateful for all this love that made me proudly stand on my own feet. I was able to be off to a heart-warming start because of BLINKs, BLACKPINK members, Crazy unnies, and the staff members. I will be sure to be the Jendeuk who works harder in the future."

In the photos, Jennie is holding up a cake that she received to celebrate the happy day. Also, there is a photo of tangerines stacked up with handwritings of BLACKPINK members that say "I support you", "Shining Jendeuck" and such.

What's more, it seems that Jisoo gave Jennie a sticker with a picture of themselves on it and a writing that goes 'Thank you for taking care of shining Jendeuck' written on it.

From a successful member of a girl group to a successful solo artist, Jennie has made a fabulous transition.

Now that Jennie has proven her individual capacity as a member of, what other members are going to make a comeback with is also being greatly anticipated.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT