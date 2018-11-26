BLACKPINK JENNIE Makes Her Mark As A Solo Artist By Winning First Place

BLACKPINK's Jennie, who made her successful debut as a solo artist with the song SOLO, has won first place on a national music show.

She attained the top spot on a national music show

To commemorate the monumental moment of her career and to show gratitude to people who have supported her, she posted several pictures on her Instagram with some words to share.

"Thank you soooooooo much. I appreciate the 1st place. I'm so grateful for all this love that made me proudly stand on my own feet. I was able to be off to a heart-warming start because of BLINKs, BLACKPINK members, Crazy unnies, and the staff members. I will be sure to be the Jendeuk who works harder in the future."

In the photos, Jennie is holding up a cake that she received to celebrate the happy day. Also, there is a photo of tangerines stacked up with handwritings of BLACKPINK members that say "I support you", "Shining Jendeuck" and such.

What's more, it seems that Jisoo gave Jennie a sticker with a picture of themselves on it and a writing that goes 'Thank you for taking care of shining Jendeuck' written on it.

From a successful member of a girl group to a successful solo artist, Jennie has made a fabulous transition.

Now that Jennie has proven her individual capacity as a member of, what other members are going to make a comeback with is also being greatly anticipated.

