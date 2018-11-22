1 읽는 중

BTS Becomes The First And Only Korean Act Ever to Have Gold And Platinum Certifications

Photo from online community and RIAA

BTS recently has been awarded a number of certifications by Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) including their first platinum single and first gold album.

More acknowledgement from the world! Yes please!

Photo from RIAA

According to RIAA, BTS's repackage album LOVE YOURSELF 結 'Answer' is now certified gold, which is the first time for a Korean artist.

The title track of the album IDOL went gold as a digital single, with MIC DROP  that initially went gold earlier this year now being recognized by RIAA to obtain platinum certification, accumulating 1 million certified units.

Now that BTS has attained 3 gold and 1 platinum certifications as well as a certified gold album, BTS is now the most-decorated Korean act to be acknowledged by RIAA ever in Korean music history.

Also, it is known that the cumulative total of BTS albums within this year is about to reach 5 million units, which is expected to gain enormous revenue.
Since this album sales don't include mixtapes, Japanese single tracks and etc., it is highly likely to gross even more.

Subsequent to this amazing news, what other records BTS is going to set in the near future is being highly paid attention to.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

