1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why Did JENNIE And D.O. Laugh At Their Fans?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Nowadays, fans often try jokes on idols at fan signing events.
And some of those moments are caught on camera and the priceless reactions from the idols are being widely shared online.

How adorable this is!

Of all the jokes, there has been one joke that was tried on Jennie and D.O.
Though it was the same, short joke, how these two idols reacted to it is interestingly different.
Let's take a look.

This one is at Jennie's fan signing event.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

Fan: Why do you always wear the same t-shirt?
Jennie: I do?!
Fan: *nods*
Jennie: Which one?
Fan: Cute-t (Cutie)
Jennie: *laughs*

This corny, yet cute joke was done to D.O too at EXO's fan signing event a few days ago.

Fan: Can I ask you something?
D.O.: Yes
Fan: Why do you always wear the same t-shirt?
D.O.: Because it is comfortable!
Fan: Oh..if you said no, I was going to say that you wear cute-t and pre-t(pretty)..
D.O.: Let's do it over again!
Fan: Oh..ok why do you always wear the same t-shirt?
D.O.: No, I don't
Fan: You always wear cute-t and pre-t!
D.O.: Thank you ^^

This post has been liked and shared thousands of times in just 2 days.
Fans find D.O. funny for admitting the fact that he actually wears the same t-shirt. But at the same time, fans also think he is sweet for giving the fan another chance to do the joke again and pretend as if it was the first time.

But a lot of fans already predicted that the joke wouldn't work on D.O. since he actually wears a black t-shirt on a frequent basis.

Fans pulling a joke on idols at such events are becoming more and more common.
What kind of brilliant lines fans will come up with are highly looked forward to being shared online.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT