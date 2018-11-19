Why JENNIE Started Crying as Fans Sang at BLACKPINK's Latest Concert

At their last concert on November 11th, BLACKPINK's Jennie shed a few tears while on stage.

Jisoo comforting the crying Jennie is just so cute!

BLINKS were also quick to point out the comforting actions of the other members, especially Jisoo, as she wiped away Jennie's tears.

The exact reason why Jennie cried was unknown until the next day, on November 12th, when she uploaded the video 'SOLO' COUNTDOWN LIVE [ALL ABOUT JENNIE] on the BLACKPINK V Live channel.

Jennie first mentioned their music video, saying, "There's a scene when I have to cry within three minutes. It's a secret, but when I listened to a sad song my emotions got the best of me and the tears just started coming."

She then talked about the concert, confessing, "I cried a little bit while we were singing STAY at our concert ending yesterday. It's a song with a lot of different meanings. It was a song we made in the beginning right before our debut, and when I thought about the lyrics I thought about our members and how we got to be where we are, and it got me all choked up."

Jisoo also uploaded a shot of fans singing at that concert on her personal Instagram.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

