1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Sneak Peek at RED VELVET's New Song Before Release?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SBS

Photo from SBS

K-Pop girl group RED VELVET revealed their new comeback title song RBB (Really Bad Boy) for the first time.

Can't take my eyes off...counting down till final release!

Their full album scheduled to be released on the 30th of this month, made a pre-release appearance in the Korean reality show, Running Man, for an episode that was aired last weekend on the 18th. RED VELVET members Irene and Joy had been invited as guest members, presenting a remarkable display of wit and sass.

Photo from SBS

Photo from SBS

During introductions, RED VELVET Irene and Joy offered to show a glimpse of their new comeback title, much to the other members' delight. Being the first ever preview of their song it caught the attention of many fans and news medias.

The performance, though short, was as jaw-dropping as ever. Showcasing powerful dance moves, Irene and Joy displayed both extreme appeal and skill, receiving hoots and whistles from the men present.

Photo from SBS

Photo from SBS

The song in itself was catchy and addicting, raising expectations for the final release. Many netizens also expressed that they couldn't take their eyes off the screen leaving comments such as "This is epic. I'm so excited for their comeback." "Probably going to support them this time too." "As expected, you can always count on Red Velvet."

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT