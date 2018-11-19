Sneak Peek at RED VELVET's New Song Before Release?

K-Pop girl group RED VELVET revealed their new comeback title song RBB (Really Bad Boy) for the first time.

Can't take my eyes off...counting down till final release!

Their full album scheduled to be released on the 30th of this month, made a pre-release appearance in the Korean reality show, Running Man, for an episode that was aired last weekend on the 18th. RED VELVET members Irene and Joy had been invited as guest members, presenting a remarkable display of wit and sass.

During introductions, RED VELVET Irene and Joy offered to show a glimpse of their new comeback title, much to the other members' delight. Being the first ever preview of their song it caught the attention of many fans and news medias.

The performance, though short, was as jaw-dropping as ever. Showcasing powerful dance moves, Irene and Joy displayed both extreme appeal and skill, receiving hoots and whistles from the men present.

The song in itself was catchy and addicting, raising expectations for the final release. Many netizens also expressed that they couldn't take their eyes off the screen leaving comments such as "This is epic. I'm so excited for their comeback." "Probably going to support them this time too." "As expected, you can always count on Red Velvet."

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

