1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK Receives K-Style Icon Award At ELLE Style Awards

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The country's only fashion award ceremony, the 'Elle Style Awards 2018' was held in Seoul last Monday on the 12th.

What do these 'K-Style Icons' wear to an Elle award ceremony?

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Being the ceremony to commemorate its 25th anniversary, big-name stars and celebrities attended along with the country's best and brightest fashion practitioners who were also present.

The K-Style Icon Award, however, was awarded to none other than the K-Pop quartet BLACKPINK. Received highly for their significant contribution in the promoting K-Pop and elevating its global status, Elle announced BLACKPINK as the final awardee.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

"We have always taken great care to dress our best and so we are so grateful for this honor. We will continue to work harder to become a better BLACKPINK." Jisoo said in her acceptance speech, representing the rest of the members.

As expected of those who received the K-Style Icon Award, the quartet's attire for the occasion was also special. With a pink and black&white color line, the members showcased a formal attire that encompassed all of the modern day fashion trademarks from crop top, puffed sleeves, to tweed and cardigan tops. Amidst the amalgamation of styles, the look screamed sleek and classy.

Photo from Jennie&#39;s Official Instagram

Photo from Jennie&#39;s Official Instagram

Amongst the four members, Jennie stood out particularly, especially as her solo was scheduled to be released on the afternoon on that day. Despite the fact that she was expected for another press conference later during the day, Jennie's outfit was anything but insincere. Clad in an ivory miniskirt and a crop top cardigan with black hems and golden buttons as pointers, Jennie completed the outfit with another ivory beret. Nicknamed the "human channel," she displayed an exceptional fashion sense, capturing all those present.

Photo from BLACKPINK Official Twitter Page

Photo from BLACKPINK Official Twitter Page

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT