1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Guess Which IDOL Groups Gather For BLACKPINK's First Concert

중앙일보

입력

Photo From Kang Kiyoung&#39;s official Instagram

Photo From Kang Kiyoung&#39;s official Instagram

On both 10th and 11th of this month, BLACKPINK's first concert was taken place in Seoul.

Good to see idols supporting idols!

The concert is known to have ended successfully with many fans' love and support.

Among these fans, it has been also known that many celebrities showed up at the concert.

Let's take a peek who are verified to be BLINK!

From online community

From online community

From online community

From online community

Nayeon, Chaeyoung, Jungyeon were able to fit the concert in to support BLACKPINK despite the busy schedule they have.

Some fans claim that ONCE who attended the concert are super lucky that they could see TWICE and BLACKPINK in the same spot when they least expected it.

From online community

From online community

Hyeri of Girls Day also made her appearance. It aroused curiosity among fans what is the connection between her and the group.

From Kang Kiyoung&#39;s official Instagram

From Kang Kiyoung&#39;s official Instagram

Not only idols but also actors showed up too.

It was reported that Jennie and Kang Kiyoung, the actor are going to be in the same show that is planned to air soon this month.

So that is how Jennie and Kang got to know each other and he was invited to the show.

From online community

From online community

Yuqi, Minnie of (G)I-DLE, Sorn of CLC were spotted at the venue as well.

From online community

From online community

Shinji and Ahn Hyunsoo, who were part of the show Real Men that Lisa was in came to watch the performance.

Lisa seems to have invited them, proving the bond they showed in the show while training is being well-maintained till now.

From online community

From online community

Seulgi and Yeri of Red Velvet were discovered to be part of the crowd.
How they are so focused on the performance means a lot.

From Jennie&#39;s official Instagram

From Jennie&#39;s official Instagram

Jennie uploaded a picture of a gift that she got from Irene of Red Velvet, with a caption that goes, 'Baechoo unnie is so thoughtful'.

It once again demonstrates Jennie and Irene's close relationship.

From online community

From online community

Chahee of Melody Day took part in celebrating the group's monumental event too.

From online community

From online community

From online community

From online community

Lee Seunghoon and Kim Jinwoo of WINNER were there to support their hoobae group.

Kim Jinwoo especially wowed audience who witnessed him in person with his perfect face.

From online community

From online community

Min Hyorin, an actress as well as the spouse of Taeyang of BigBang showed some love for BLACKPINK by appearing at the concert.

From Jeon Somi&#39;s official Instagram

From Jeon Somi&#39;s official Instagram

Jeon Somi, who left JYP and is then announced to have signed a contract with The Black Lable that is founded by Teddy of YG Entertainment, came to enjoy the show.

It is such a marvelous news for K-pop fans to see all these celebrities being so supportive of BLACKPINK by showing up at the concert.

Hope to see more of positive moments like this in the future!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT