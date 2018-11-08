1 읽는 중

Korean Fans' Reaction To Jimin and V Who Broke Off Key on Stage with Charlie Puth

Photo from Yonhap

Fans are voicing their concern over BTS members Jimin and V who broke out in a tune blatantly off key during a live collab concert with Charlie Puth.

Though some criticize it to have been "the worst"...

The concert that was held live on November 6th, 2018 during the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards (MGA) at Incheon drew a great amount of attention as expected of artists who had made a name for themselves.

Photo from Yonhap

Every time they started a new song the auditorium was overwhelmed by the roar of the audience. And no wonder, for the collaboration stage, consisted of Billboard No.1 artist, Charlie Puth, who held the top of the chart for 12 consecutive weeks with his hit song See You Again, and BTS, the group that generated a worldwide syndrome.

Photo from Yonhap

The show began with Puth singing See You Again, which was soon taken up by another one of Puth's top hits, We Don't Talk Anymore, but this time, sang together with BTS Jungkook, ensuing an uproar from the crowd. The two of their voices mingled in an impressive harmony that filled the stage along with the cry of the fans.

Photo from Yonhap

At the end of the song, Jungkook addressed Puth on stage.

Jungkook: What is your most favorite song of BTS?
Charlie Puth: FAKE LOVE
Jungkook: OK. Let’s go!

And so the performance of FAKE LOVE began amidst the highest anticipation. Charlie Puth started the tune on his keyboard and RM ascended onto stage rapping his part. One by one the other members of BTS appeared on stage, bringing the show into its climax.

Photo from Yonhap

Was it because expectations were too high? Or was it due to the not-so-great condition of the members? Jimin, who was shaky from the start, went blatantly off key at the final note. Both a solo and on live, his slip-up was as clear as day. V's voice was also quite rough and though Jin was stable it was far from his best.

Photo from Yonhap

Though the live collaboration of these two groups was moving, fans who had expected the highest quality of concerts couldn't help being disappointed.

After the concert was over, some fans voiced their disappointment, pointing out the members' mistakes and criticizing the boy band not living up to the standards of the show. Comments along this line appeared all over social media networks such as Facebook, and Twitter, and also on Korean online communities. Comments such as "BTS ruined the stage," and "It was embarrassing to listen," filled social media.

Yet, instead of pointing fingers, other fans expressed concern and worry for their stars.

"Was it because their voices were in bad condition? TT Jimin and Teahyung and Charlie seemed to break off tune while they were singing, they wouldn't be sick would they?"

"I can't imagine how horrible Jimin must feel TT I'm so worried TT"

"I wonder if it is because they overexerted themselves during their tours. If it's really because they were sick that would break my heart TT Our oppa's please don't be sick TT"

"Obba's if your throat hurts you should drink plenty of warm water. I'm always cheering you guys on, so please don't get sick. Love you and thank you. I'll be cheering you on. let's be forever."

"Despite their poor condition they probably did their best to show their best selves to their fellow singers. If your throat isn't in the best condition it's common for your voice to break out TT"

This concert was held only two weeks after their world tour over which they held up to 24 concerts in the course of only two months. As a result, some people are even criticizing their label for not overworking the members on an impossibly busy schedule.

Photo from Online Community

However many fans are shown to offer their applause instead of criticism to this group who had done their best despite their bad conditions. After BTS finished their concert during the MGA they almost looked as if they were unable to stand straight on stage after exerting all of their effort into the show.

Photo from Online Community

Fans were particularly concerned for Jimin, worrying over whether he might have been hurt from this experience. This is especially because, in the past, a video of an episode on 'Burn the Stage' was released on Youtube of Jimin who, after breaking off-key, sobbing uncontrollably behind the stage because he felt so sorry towards his other members and fans.

Photo from BANGTAN TV Screenshot

GIF from BANGTAN TV

By Gothesun and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

