SUNMI's SIREN Outfit Inspiration & Fashion Tips

Sunmi's style makes a statement, and her newest music video, Siren, shows her sporting various flashy looks that have captured the attention of fashionistas everywhere.

All her outfits are so chic, it makes me want to try it out too!

A theme throughout this release was the mermaid look. All of her outfits throughout the video are glittery, sparkly, or shiny, and they all have some sort of aquatic feel to them, even down to the cool-toned colors of blues, purples, and silvers.

From her eyeliner and earrings, even down to her high heels- glitter, of course!

Her outfits throughout the video have a few special points in particular.

First, we have a big, bright blue, over-sized sweater that she wears basically as a dress. The ribbing and lace details make it stand out as a unique piece, and she can be seen in parts of the video wearing it with no shoes on, and at other times with tall white boots.

You can wear a look like this as well, with a comfy over-sized sweater. If it's not long enough or just a bit short, you can wear shorts underneath it, and pair it with your favorite boots or even sneakers for a comfy, casual look.

Next, Sunmi is wearing a v-neck cap-sleeved dress with tassel detailing and shoulder spikes. The belt that cinches at the waist also has long tassel detailing. Her shoes for this outfit are shiny, high-heel ankle boots, and her ironed straight hair goes well with the flowy tassels.

This look goes along with one of the trends of this last year- tassels. Whether on a dress, jacket, or skirt, tassels add a little something extra to any normal piece. Even without tassles, the fit of her dress here is very flattering and could be easily dressed up or down to fit the occasion or weather.

The third outfit is the most colorful, with a light purple leather mini-skirt and a blue and red leopard print deep v-neck blouse with red ruffle detailing a choker-like red ruffle collar, and puffy shoulders. The whole outfit is rather daring, but with just a few tweaks, you can easily wear take inspiration from this outfit and use it in your own everyday style.

If you're not up for something quite this daring, feel free to tone it down a bit! A simple leather mini-skirt paired with a frilly blouse still keeps the same vibe that Sunmi has with this outfit, but is much easier to wear while still making a statement.

Our last outfit to discuss is this sparkly teal romper. Sunmi pairs her loose-fitting sleeveless sparkly romper with below-the-knee glittery silver boots. Once again, she emphasizes her slim waist with a belt, this time silver and shiny. Her hair is also a big point in her style here, with a slicked-back high ponytail with a few pieces of fringe hanging loosely in the front, and secured with a luggage tag.

With the weather getting colder these days, this probably isn't an outfit you'd normally reach for. However, by simply pairing a sleeveless summer romper with a chic jacket or knee-high socks, even this outfit can be brought into the colder weather.

What did you think of Sunmi's outfits throughout her new music video? Let us know what you think and if you end up trying out some of her styles!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

