1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

An Absurd Reason LEE JONG SUK Was Detained In Indonesia

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

It was reported that a Korean actor, Lee Jong Suk was detained at Jakarta airport.

Being stuck in the airport for days sounds harsh

On the 5th, Lee showed helplessness on Instagram saying, "I am so grateful that I was able to finish my fan meeting event successfully. However, all the staff and I are stranded at the Jakarta airport at the moment."

In response to fans' concerns, Lee's management, A-MAN Project, elaborated, "Lee was supposed to leave on the 4th but he is still in Jakarta. But we had to stay here due to the delay that caused by local agency and Yes24, the local promoter. Lee, himself was also very concerned about causing inconvenience to the filming schedule he has soon more than himself."

Fortunately enough, with the help of Indonesian embassy, the actor and the staff were able to take off to Korea and is on their way.

A-MAN Project elucidated the reason why this happened, "At first, we heard that Yes24 disappeared with everyone's passports. A few hours later, what we heard was that Yes24 had an issue regarding taxes so the representative of Yes24 was detained at the Indonesian tax authorities. While he was there, all the passports of ours he was possessing had to be confiscated. But a few hours later we heard from the local media that it was due to a visa issue that Yes24 had mistakenly caused. " In addition, the management conveyed that they are going to take legal action against the local agency and the promoter.

Fans are relieved with the news that Lee Jong Suk is finally out of the airport and is making his way back home.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT