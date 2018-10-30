13 Famous Overseas Celebrities Confess, "I'm an ARMY too"

BTS's popularity has spread like wildfire, especially since becoming worldwide stars due to their latest success on their world tour. Few people don't know BTS, and many other famous celebrities have caught on to this BTS sensation.

ARMYs all over the world, big and small, unite!!

Following the trend, and even before this last episode that made BTS uber-famous, many famous non-Korean stars have expressed their support and ARMYness for the group.

Now then, let's take a look at our supportive, celebrity ARMYs!

1. Nicki Minaj

You can't collab with someone unless you're a real fan!

2. Dylan O'Brien

A professed BTS fan, he has been spotted at a BTS concert and got a few other stars hooked on BTS as well, including Max Minghella .

3. Ansel Elgort

During BTS's European Tour this year, he changed his Instagram and Twitter picture to one of V's pictures, and gave an encouraging shoutout to them by tweet.

4. Camila Cabello

Here they took a picture together at a Billboard Music Awards event, and she also spoke about them to Teen Vogue, saying that they are a talented group who works very hard.

5. Charlie Puth

Short and to the point. Jungkook had made a cover of Charlie Puth's song We Don't Talk Anymore, and Charlie shared the cover with his tweet.

6. John Cena

Need we say more? John Cena is known to have made a few tweets regarding BTS, and isn't ashamed to show his ARMY status!

7. Charli XCX

While in Korea and after performing at a festival, she flaunted her new status at the "newest member of BTS." They all look like they're having fun!

8. DNCE

Not only did they follow each other on Twitter, but DNCE responded to a fan tweet saying that they love BTS and would be up for a collaboration anytime!

9. John Legend

Meeting for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards 2018, John Legend suddenly pulled out BTS albums and asked for their signatures for his daughter. BTS was honored that John Legend asked for their signatures, and Legend even thanked them in Korean.

10. Pharrell Williams

After meeting and taking a picture together at the Billboard Music Awards 2018, Pharrell Williams asked about BTS's time and schedules. Only time will tell whether we should be looking forward to something in the future here!

11. Taylor Swift

Again at the Billboard Music Awards 2018, Taylor Swift came in first and complimented BTS on their originality and was the first to ask for a picture together. No hiding the ARMY status here!

12. Ed Sheeran

This last August, Ed congratulated BTS on their new album on one of his Instagram stories. Always great to see artists cheering each other on!

13. Kylie Rogers

An enthusiastic young fan, Kylie Rogers got to meet BTS in person and called it the best day ever. On her official Twitter account, it's also not uncommon to see a shout-out or mention of BTS.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

