WATCH: BLACK PINK LISA X YG Dance Academy collaborate to show their charismatic dance moves

A video of X ACADEMY containing a charismatic performance by Lee Seung Hoon from Winner, Lisa from Black Pink, and Kim Dong Hyuk from Ikon was released.

On the 16th, X Academy, run by YGX, which is a new label that YG set up, uncased a dance visual of the four K Pop dancers on its official blog and social media.

Fans are infatuated with Lisa and dancers' marvelous choreography

In the video, Seung Hoon, Lisa, Dong Hyuk captivates viewers with perfect moves to a song called Just Like You by Tritonal & APEK at Han River. In addition to that, a prestigious coed dance team called Hi Tech and Crazy show off their dynamic choreography to add abundance to its attraction.

X Academy is a professional dance/vocal educational facility that produces the best artists with its unique and well-systematized training system. It is expected to play a role as a place to deliver the cultural and arts education that YG has accumulated over the last 22 years.

Dance teams like Hi Tech and Crazy, as well as acclaimed vocal trainers that are active throughout audition programs and the entertainment field are going to be instructors.

This institute is gaining popularity not only within the country but also from abroad. It is now being flooded with inquiries for applications from countries such as the United States, Japan, China, Indonesia, Philippines and so forth.

X Academy provides detailed coaching from aspiring artists to beginners, men and women of all ages. Students can experience the training in the same condition as actual YG trainees. Moreover, YG president, Yang Hyun Seok said he is going to single out YG artists from X Academy. So it is highly looked forward to what kind of talent is going to be discovered.

Therefore, students with excellence are given a chance to make their debut; opportunities to audition for trainees of YG, The Black Label, YGX and also for YG dance team: Hi Tech and Crazy.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

