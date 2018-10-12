1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"All BTS Members Said They Will Definitely Serve in the Military"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Do Jonghwan, the Minister of Culture and Sports mentioned about the world-class group BTS' military service issue.

BTS not only got handsome appearances but also mature minds.

On October 10, during the parliamentary inspection of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Do Jonghwan was asked about his opinion about the application of the exception of military service from Liberty Korea Party's congressman Cho Kyungtae.

According to Minister Do, "The 7 BTS members are very sensitive about the military-related issues" and "They said they will definitely serve in the military no matter what".

Which means, BTS members are reluctant to be shown as 'draft evaders'.

At the meeting, Minister Do said, "Some say the exception of military service should be abolished or impose defense taxes on artists who earn a lot of money" and "There are also opinions that imposing cumulative score system and the postponement of the military entry age".

Then he continued, "We plan to come to a reasonable measure. We will continue the discussion with the Military Manpower Administration and the Ministry of National Defense".

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT