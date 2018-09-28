1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

New York Times Square Was in Lockdown by Fans Crowded to See BTS Members

중앙일보

입력

Photo from GMA (left), Photo from ABC (right)

Photo from GMA (left), Photo from ABC (right)

On the way back from appearing on Good Morning America, a massive crowd of people occupied the roads of New York Times Square.

The car couldn't even move!

BTS on September 26 made their appearance to ABC's Good Morning America (GMA) and during the live broadcast, the group gave an interview and performed their title IDOL.

Nonetheless, the New York Times Square was in lockdown by the sheer volume of people and people shouted out with cameras and smartphones on their hands.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from Twitter @TimesSquareNYC

Photo from Twitter @TimesSquareNYC

Photo from ABC

Photo from ABC

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

The excitement showed no sign of cooling down even after the show has ended. All members got on the car, but the road was too packed for the car to pass through.

Let's take a look at the video down below to check how crowdy it was when BTS leaves GMA.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT