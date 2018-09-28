New York Times Square Was in Lockdown by Fans Crowded to See BTS Members

On the way back from appearing on Good Morning America, a massive crowd of people occupied the roads of New York Times Square.

The car couldn't even move!

BTS on September 26 made their appearance to ABC's Good Morning America (GMA) and during the live broadcast, the group gave an interview and performed their title IDOL.

Nonetheless, the New York Times Square was in lockdown by the sheer volume of people and people shouted out with cameras and smartphones on their hands.

The excitement showed no sign of cooling down even after the show has ended. All members got on the car, but the road was too packed for the car to pass through.

Let's take a look at the video down below to check how crowdy it was when BTS leaves GMA.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

