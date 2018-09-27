1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: What Did JIMIN Do To His Girl Fan Crying with Joy?

BTS made their appearance to ABC's Good Morning America on the 26th.

How can this even happen..?

On this day, hundreds of fans congregated at the front of New York Times Square Studio to see BTS members, vividly convincing their huge popularity.

BTS upon their arrival began to speak about their album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer, a title song IDOL which has been enormously successful right from its release, the speech at the UN General Assembly, and LOVE YOURSELF World Tour.

RM also briefly stated his feelings about giving a speech at the General Assembly "I was very nervous that I couldn't stop myself from trembling, but it was the best time of my life."

However, one other thing has happened at the site, attracting the public attention. A girl who defined herself as a big fan of Jimin went up to the stage and ran toward Jimin. She cuddled herself in Jimin's arms and hugged him tight at sight. And Jimin who found his crying fan consoled her by embracing and tenderly patting her head.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

