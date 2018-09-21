1 읽는 중

EXO's LAY to Debut in the US with Full-Length Album 'NAMANANA'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SM Entertainment

EXO's chinese member Lay is making his way into American market.

So excited to see his official debut in the American music industry!

On September 21, EXO's agency, SM Entertainment announced that Lay is to release his third full-length album, NAMANANA, in the US on October 19.

The album will feature 22 songs in total, as it will include 11 Chinese songs and English versions of all of them.

Photo from SM Entertainment

It has been reported that Lay participated in all the songs' composition and arrangement. Singer songwriter Bazzi, songwriting team Rice n' Peas, and 153 Joombas Music Group also took part, contributing to raising the quality of the album.

SM commented, "We believe this album will serve as a catalyst for introducing Mandopop(Mandarin Popular Music) to the world."

Lay, who debuted as EXO in 2012, received 'Album of the Year' and 'Best Male Artist' award at the 5th Yinyue V Chart Awards with his first full album LOSE CONTROL released in 2016.

With his second full album, LAY 02 SHEEP, he won the 'Album of the Year' award at Tecent Video Star Awards in 2017.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

