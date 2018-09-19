1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: JYP Entertainment Unveils New Boy Group BOY STORY

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

JYP Entertainment finally unveiled its new boy group BOY STORY.

Their average age is 13…

On September 14, JYP Entertainment uploaded BOY STORY's first debut teaser on its YouTube channel. In the video, member Hanyu is showing dance moves and facial expressions full of swag.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Starting with Hanyu's teaser, teasers for four more members, Zihao, Xinlong, Zeyu, and Mingrui, has been released until now. An additional teaser will be released on September 20, and on September 21, their official debut will be made in China.

BOY STORY is a China-targeting idol group from a joint venture between JYP China and TME(Tencent Music Entertainment Group). The group is composed of six members, Hanyu, Zihao, Xinlong, Zeyu, Mingrui, and Shuyang, and their average age is 13.

Their title song, Enough, conveys a confident message that says, 'No need to act cool. Music is enough for a real boy story', and it has been composed, written, and produced by Park Jin Young, JYP Entertainment's CEO.

Check out their first teaser video from below!

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT