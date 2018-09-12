1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK Announced to Hold Their Very First Solo Concert 'IN YOUR AREA' at Seoul Arena in November

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

BLACKPINK is to hold their first concert in November.

Look what this group has achieved in 2 years!

YG Entertainment on September 12 announced that the four girls will be having their first solo concert in Korea with a titleBLACKPINK 2018 TOUR [IN YOUR AREA] SEOUL X BC CARD.

The concert is going to be held for two days from November 10 to November 11 at respectively 6 pm and 5 pm at Olympic Gymnastics Arena, Seoul with a capacity of 15,000 people. Pre-tickets sales for BLINKs will be available from 8 pm on September 14 at the website of Auction (http://ticket.auction.co.kr/) and regular ticket sales will be open from September 18 to 19.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

Among diverse third-generation Kpop idol groups, BLACKPINK became the first artist after Girls Generation to open their individual concert at Seoul Olympic Gymnastics Arena.

Olympics Gymnastics Arena is an arena of the dream for all Kpop artists. And as male groups tend to have bigger fandoms compared to the female groups, it has added more significance to BLACKPINK's first solo concert at the venue.

BTS also dreamt of performing at the venue since pre-debut. And it also took them 3 years to stand on the stage of Seoul Arena. Soon after their performance at the site, BTS began to make historical achievements such as receiving 'Top Social Artists' awards in 2018 BBMAs.

To this day, not many of Korean artists were given the opportunity to perform at the venue. BigBang, EXO, Girls' Generation, SHINHWA, SHINee, VIXX, Block B, Highlight, and INFINITE were the only groups so far to appear on the stage.

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

Hence to make their stage successful, it's been reportedly said that BLACKPINK members are devoting themselves to make thorough preparation for the concert such as coming up with ideas. The title of this Seoul concert 'IN YOUR AREA' also was from the head of four girls.

BLACKPINK members are said to be making themselves fully ready for the upcoming event. And as this concert acts as the rendezvous for BLACKPINK and first official BLINK, it means so much more for both group and their fans.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

