BTS JIN's "Cotton Fist" Demonstrating Zero-Scale Aggressive Actions

BTS Jin let ARMYs to be sniped by his tiny fist.

"Mr. worldwide handsome and Mr. worldwide cutest? He is a perfection!"

Recently on various online communities, Jin's dainty fists attracted the attention of the public.

In contrast to his manly appearance, his fist rather seemed adorable. His hands itself aren't that small in size but for some reason whenever Jin clenches his fists, it feels more like a slap on the wrist.

And here are some gifs that would help you understand why fans began to call him the "cotton-fist".

He swings his fists to the zombie who walks toward him. But because of his tiny fist, it displayed no aggression.

People who've encountered these posts responded "He's so cute like a hamster", "He is a 'Mr. worldwide handsome' but he also is a 'worldwide cutest'. He is a perfection", "He cuteness makes me ill".

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

