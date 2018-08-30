1 읽는 중

BTS JIN's "Cotton Fist" Demonstrating Zero-Scale Aggressive Actions

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BTS Jin let ARMYs to be sniped by his tiny fist.

"Mr. worldwide handsome and Mr. worldwide cutest? He is a perfection!"

Recently on various online communities, Jin's dainty fists attracted the attention of the public.

In contrast to his manly appearance, his fist rather seemed adorable. His hands itself aren't that small in size but for some reason whenever Jin clenches his fists, it feels more like a slap on the wrist.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

And here are some gifs that would help you understand why fans began to call him the "cotton-fist".

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

He swings his fists to the zombie who walks toward him. But because of his tiny fist, it displayed no aggression.

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from official Facebook

Photo from official Facebook

People who've encountered these posts responded "He's so cute like a hamster", "He is a 'Mr. worldwide handsome' but he also is a 'worldwide cutest'. He is a perfection", "He cuteness makes me ill".

However, BTS' new title IDOL topped all sorts of portal sites including Youtube. And by exceeding over 56 million hits on Youtube, it was said to have attracted the greatest number of viewers within 24 hours.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

