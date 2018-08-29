1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

I.O.I & WANNA ONE to Appear on the Live Finale of 'Produce 48'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @ioi_official_ig, Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Instagram @ioi_official_ig, Twitter @WannaOne_twt

I.O.I and Wanna One are going to appear on the final episode of Produce 48!

They're going to watch the birth of their junior group together!

Mnet confirmed on August 29, "The entire team of Wanna One and parts of I.O.I members are attending the live broadcast of Produce 48."

Although it has originally been told that all 22 members of both I.O.I and Wanna One are discussing their appearance, it seems like some I.O.I members who are busy with individual schedules couldn't adjust their schedule.

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

Previously, on the final live broadcast of last year's Produce 101 Season 2, I.O.I members had gathered together to see and congratulate Wanna One's beginning. Attention is gathering on whether Wanna One's appearance will boost the interest on the show's finale even more.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT