I.O.I & WANNA ONE to Appear on the Live Finale of 'Produce 48'

I.O.I and Wanna One are going to appear on the final episode of Produce 48!

They're going to watch the birth of their junior group together!

Mnet confirmed on August 29, "The entire team of Wanna One and parts of I.O.I members are attending the live broadcast of Produce 48."

Although it has originally been told that all 22 members of both I.O.I and Wanna One are discussing their appearance, it seems like some I.O.I members who are busy with individual schedules couldn't adjust their schedule.

Previously, on the final live broadcast of last year's Produce 101 Season 2, I.O.I members had gathered together to see and congratulate Wanna One's beginning. Attention is gathering on whether Wanna One's appearance will boost the interest on the show's finale even more.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

