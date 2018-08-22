1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Misunderstand of RM at First Glance? If the BTS Gets Stress, They Do This!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Photo from BTS official Twitter

The BTS who can be called 'the best K-pop idol'! Of course, the talents they've got would be extraordinary. BTS's RM has mentioned, "people may misunderstand me at first glance" during the broadcast in the past.

I wanna try the way RM beats stress!

RM has been asked in the past radio program about "How do you deal with stress?".

Then, RM replied, "There are many ways but one of the most unusual ways is to take a music video".

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Photo from BTS official Twitter

RM said, "I go to the rooftop and play very sad music or very exciting music. Then, I put on the earphones and take music video" and "I think of myself that there is a camera in front of me and I act my best. and think as I am a main character of the song".

Also, he said, "People may think I am a little crazy when they first saw me". Then, SUGA said, "Yes, they may think you are a strange person".

The BTS members testified RM's unique trait and laughed.

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

V said, "RM has made a loud noise on the airplane by putting the earphone on and wrote rap alone", and JIMIN said, "At that time, people were all sleeping but he did that alone". At that time, members said "Please be quite" to RM. Because of the episode, everyone in the radio bursted into laughter all of sudden.

Photo from Online community (SBS ScreenShot)

Photo from Online community (SBS ScreenShot)

That kind of overflow talents made today's RM, right?

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT