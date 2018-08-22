Misunderstand of RM at First Glance? If the BTS Gets Stress, They Do This!

The BTS who can be called 'the best K-pop idol'! Of course, the talents they've got would be extraordinary. BTS's RM has mentioned, "people may misunderstand me at first glance" during the broadcast in the past.

I wanna try the way RM beats stress!

RM has been asked in the past radio program about "How do you deal with stress?".

Then, RM replied, "There are many ways but one of the most unusual ways is to take a music video".

RM said, "I go to the rooftop and play very sad music or very exciting music. Then, I put on the earphones and take music video" and "I think of myself that there is a camera in front of me and I act my best. and think as I am a main character of the song".

Also, he said, "People may think I am a little crazy when they first saw me". Then, SUGA said, "Yes, they may think you are a strange person".

The BTS members testified RM's unique trait and laughed.

V said, "RM has made a loud noise on the airplane by putting the earphone on and wrote rap alone", and JIMIN said, "At that time, people were all sleeping but he did that alone". At that time, members said "Please be quite" to RM. Because of the episode, everyone in the radio bursted into laughter all of sudden.

That kind of overflow talents made today's RM, right?

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

