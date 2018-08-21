Who Are the Idol Members That Could've Been Included in BTS' Dongsaeng Group?

In BigHit Entertainment, there is only one boy group, BTS. But, that doesn't mean they never kept any trainees. There were boy trainees who practiced in BigHit Entertainment, dreaming to become 'the second BTS'. They're told to have debuted in another agencies after leaving BigHit. Let's find out who they are!

They used to be trainees in BigHit!

First, there is Ahn Hyeongseop from Yue Hua Entertainment. You might remember Hyeongseop from Mnet's Produce 101 Season 2. He ranked No.16 on the final episode, missing the chance to debut as Wanna One by a slight difference. He is currently promoting as Hyeongseop X Euiwoong.

When he was still a BigHit trainee, the sight of him eating at 'Yoojeong Restaurant', which is the so-called 'BTS restaurant', had spread online and drew a lot of attention.

At a pictorial shooting last year, Hyeongseop told stories regarding his former agency. He said, "Leaving my former agency, I had quite a hard time. As I got worn out and hurt, I thought about giving up on becoming a singer." Many netizens are assuming that the 'former agency' he mentioned is BigHit. Nothing has been known about the reason he left BigHit. Just careful speculations have come out, that since he was born in 1999, he was 'too young' when he was in BigHit.

Another boy is ONF's Laun from WM Entertainment. Since WM Entertainment is the agency that has produced B1A4, ONF can be considered a 'dongsaeng(little brother)' group of B1A4.

Laun once revealed his affection towards BTS in an interview, saying, "As I was too young at that time, I couldn't practice with BTS sunbaenims(seniors). But I dreamed of becoming a singer, looking up to them. I'm still their fan, and I respect them a lot."

Probably because of this connection, ONF and BTS had once taken a photo alltogether.

After all, even after leaving BigHit, Hyeongseop and Laun realized their dreams to become an idol. Every time they're asked who they admire, they never forget to choose BTS. If they encounter their sunbaenim on the same stage someday, that would be another touching moment!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com