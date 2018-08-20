1 읽는 중

The Reason BTS JIMIN Looked the Members with Embarrassed and Dejected Eyes

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This year, unfortunately, the BTS cannot attend the MBC Chuseok Special '2018 Idol Star Athletics Championships' because it overlaps the World Tour concert schedule.

Even his embarrassed face is cute!

On Aug 20, ‘2018 Idol Star Athletics Championships’ were held at Goyang Indoor Gym, without BTS. The wistful fans recalled the old memories of last 'Idol Star Athletics Championships' that BTS attended. Even though they look back, that episode is still funny and makes fans laugh.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

On January 2017, the BTS participated the New Year’s Day special 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'.

After the championship, the BTS members had final greetings to the fans. All the members were holding hands and bowed their backs to the fans, but only JIMIN bowed down to the ground.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The atmosphere seemed like, before the championship, the members told each other that they will bow down to the ground to fans, but other members did not do that except for JIMIN.

The other members laughed at seeing JIMIN bowing alone, and JIMIN looked at the members with the embarrassed and dejected eyes.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The fans recalled the memories of that day and said, "He was very cute on that day," "Thanks to JIMIN so the fans were not bored".

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

