PHOTOS: This Instagram Account is the Hottest One in Korea at the Moment!

There's an Instagram account that has garnered over 100 thousand followers in just three days since its creation.

It's the Instagram account that's drawing the most explosive popularity in Korea recently.

This account called 'zzangjeolmi' uploads pictures of a cute puppy named 'Injeolmi'.

'Zzangjeolmi' is a compound word of 'zzang(the best)' and 'injeolmi(Korean rice cake coated with bean flour)', therefore, meaning 'injeolmi is the best'. In Korea, these kinds of puppies are usually nicknamed as 'injeolmi', due to their appearances that resemble the soft, beige rice cakes.

Injeolmi became famous, as a netizen uploaded on an online community called 'DC Inside', that she rescued a puppy that was being carried away in the river. Since then, the pictures rescuer uploaded along with her experience of raising the dog went viral and finally took over Instagram.

Netizens are sending lots of support for Injeolmi and the owner, saying, "This puppy is so cute! Please show much love for him."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

