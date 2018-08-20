1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: This Instagram Account is the Hottest One in Korea at the Moment!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram 'zzangjeolmi'.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

There's an Instagram account that has garnered over 100 thousand followers in just three days since its creation.

Earned over 100,000 followers in just 3 days!

It's the Instagram account that's drawing the most explosive popularity in Korea recently.

This account called 'zzangjeolmi' uploads pictures of a cute puppy named 'Injeolmi'.

'Zzangjeolmi' is a compound word of 'zzang(the best)' and 'injeolmi(Korean rice cake coated with bean flour)', therefore, meaning 'injeolmi is the best'. In Korea, these kinds of puppies are usually nicknamed as 'injeolmi', due to their appearances that resemble the soft, beige rice cakes.

Korean traditional rice cake 'Injeolmi'. Photo from Youtube.

Korean traditional rice cake &#39;Injeolmi&#39;. Photo from Youtube.

Injeolmi became famous, as a netizen uploaded on an online community called 'DC Inside', that she rescued a puppy that was being carried away in the river. Since then, the pictures rescuer uploaded along with her experience of raising the dog went viral and finally took over Instagram.

Photo from Instagram 'zzangjeolmi'.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;

Netizens are sending lots of support for Injeolmi and the owner, saying, "This puppy is so cute! Please show much love for him."

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

Photo from Instagram &#39;zzangjeolmi&#39;.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

