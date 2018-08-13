1 읽는 중

BTS Will Come Upon the Stage Where Paul McCartney·U2 Performed

Photo from City Field Twitter

The BTS’s October North America tour was added and announced on August 9.

BTS ranges with the world famous musicians!

They were expected to perform at the Staples Center (LA) and the Oracle Arena (Oakland). However, a new venue was added on the day. Amazingly the venue BTS will perform is the City Field in New York, which is the first U.S stadium concert in Korea.

Photo from Citi Field Twitter

The City Field’s capacity of people is 41,000 (45,000 if the seating seats are included), which world pop stars have performed in this stadium. In 2009, Paul McCartney performed 3-days concerts here.

In addition, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, 50 Cent, NASCAR, Carrie Underwood, Post Malone, Zac Brown Band, Heart, Styx, Boyz II Men, Foreigner and other famous pop stars were on the City Field's stage.

Photo from The O2 Twitter

On the subsequent Europe tour, BTS will also perform at the historical concert stage. The O2 Arena was included on the additional schedule for the Europe tour which announced on August 9.

Photo from BTS Facebook

The O2 Arena, which was opened in 2007 is about 20,000 seat scale. According to the poll of the Pollstar, the American public concert media, the O2 Arena was selected as a complex stage that sold the most tickets in 2017. The total sales volume is 144 million, followed by Madison Square Garden in New York (116 million), and the 3rd is Manchester United Arena (107 million). They are the world’s best three inside concert stadiums.

In these stadiums, Bon Jovi and U2 also went through. Moreover, Sam Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry, Iron Maiden and Britney Spears performed or scheduled to perform.

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

